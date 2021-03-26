Lancaster coalition urging people to de-register if COVID vaccines are received elsewhere

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition is asking for help in making sure it keeps vaccination lines moving.

The coalition runs a vaccine center at Park City, Lancaster County, and works with providers like UPMC and WellSpan.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

The group says a lot of people registered for COVID-19 vaccine appointments with them, but gets shots somewhere else.

If any individuals have done this, the coalition is asking that they get in touch with them and de-register so it can start clearing a very long waiting list.

To do so, visit VaccinateLancaster.org or call 717-588-1020.