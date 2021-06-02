Lancaster County COVID-19 vaccination center allowing community members to choose “shot of hope”

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — For those still looking to schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations, the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center is now offering individuals two ongoing options.

Both the two-dose Pfizer vaccine or the one-dose Janssen vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson are now being offered at the location through it planned closure date of June 30.

The expansion to the Janssen vaccine is a direct result of the successful special clinic held Thursday, May 27, when more than 160 people opted for the single-dose vaccine.

As of June 2, the Janssen vaccine is only available for individuals age 18 and older while Pfizer is available for anyone age 12 and older.

“We now have the ability to secure an ongoing supply of both vaccines for our community,” Dr. Michael Ripchinski, site director for the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center, chief clinical officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and lead healthcare partner for the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition, said

To schedule an appointment you can click here or call 717-588-1020 or walk-in Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Upon making an appointment, individuals will be asked to select the vaccination brand of their choice.

“Regardless of which vaccine you pick, what’s most important is that you get vaccinated,” Dr. Ripchinski, said.