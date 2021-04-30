Lancaster County EMS administered 2,000 homebound vaccines

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster EMS continues its work, getting people vaccinated.

Right now, they are getting vaccinations for “homebound patients” in Lancaster County and have given 2,000 so far.

“It’s a beautiful service, and I wish anybody to take advantage of it,” Lorraine Kunz, who resides in Lititz resident said.

If you are in Lancaster County, are homebound and still need a vaccine, you can contact the Lancaster County Office of Aging.

Similar programs are also available in Dauphin and York counties.