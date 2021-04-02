Lancaster County non-profit helping to vaccinate thousands

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — Since early February, thousands have gone to the Wyndham Resort and Convention Center off of the Lincoln Highway in East Lampeter Township not seeking a vacation, but rather a vaccination.

The South Asian Association of Lancaster (SAAL), a non-profit, has made it their mission to get the vaccine to the most vulnerable.

“When they come and get those vaccines, to see the smiles on their face, the appreciation they give us is so good,” President of SAAL, Manish Jhunjhunwala, said.

After this weekend Jhunjhunwala said SAAL will have vaccinated more than 10,000 people.

“We are targeting the general Lancaster community,” Jhunjhunwala said.

SAAL has partnered with NCS Pharmacy to get the vaccines.

NCS Pharmacy manager, Dr. Chet Patel, who is also a member of SAAL said so far they’ve been able to vaccinate 8,500 people.

On Saturday there will another vaccine clinic at the Wyndham Resort and Convention Center where they will plan to vaccinate an additional 1,500 people.

“We want to keep on going as long as there’s a demand for it,” Patel said.

As of Friday at 5 p.m., there was still an appointment for the Saturday vaccine clinic. You can find sign up for a vaccine appointment here.