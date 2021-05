Sheri Yohe (sitting) was the recipient of the 200,000th vaccine administered athe Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center. (Photo Courtesy of Brett Marcy, Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A major milestone in Lancaster.

On Saturday, staff administered their 200,000th vaccine at the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center.

It happened on the same day as Armed Forces Day as the VA mobile vet center was onsite to hand out resources to veterans.

A small awards ceremony took place to honor the 50 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard who have been volunteering their time at the center.