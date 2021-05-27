Lancaster County vaccination center to offer Johnson & Johnson vaccination in three-day clinic

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Limited appointments for the single-dose “Janssen” COVID-19 vaccine will begin Thursday, May 27, at the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center.

The Johnson & Johnson manufactured vaccination will be offered during three special clinics at the center. The center is located at the former Bon-Ton department store in Park City Center, Lancaster.

“We recognize that vaccination is not a one-size-fits-all solution. While we continue to primarily offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at the center, we think it’s important to provide the one-dose Janssen vaccine as an option for those who prefer it” Dr. Michael Ripchinski, site director of the vaccination center, a chief clinical officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, and lead healthcare partner for the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition said.

The clinics will be held on Thursday, May 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Friday, June 4 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, June 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to the press release, roughly 800 Janssen vaccine doses with be administered across the three days.

Community members age 18 and old interested in receiving the Janssen vaccine can register and schedule an appointment online by clicking here. Limited walk-ins will be available for all three clinics on a first-come, first-served basis.