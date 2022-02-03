Lancaster General Health hosting more vaccine clinics in the county

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is hosting another series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics in different Lancaster County sites for those 5 years of age and older.

They say appointments are not required for the free vaccines, and they’ll be offering first and second doses as well as the booster of the Pfizer vaccine. Those aged 5-17 will need a parents’ consent form signed before getting vaccinated.

Those going for a second dose should bring their CDC card and be 21 days past the first dose. For the booster, patients must be five months past their second dose and be 12 years of age or older.

Here’s a list of clinics being hosted by Lancaster General Health:

Date Location Time Mon., February 2 Robert Fulton Fire Company

2271 Robert Fulton Hwy., Peach Bottom 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Fri., February 18 Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church

900 E. High Street, Elizabethtown 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Mon., February 21 The Factory Ministries

3293 Lincoln Hwy., Paradise 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Wed., March 2 Quarryville Library Center

357 Buck Road, Quarryville 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Sat., March 5 Columbia Middle School, Taylor Campus

45 N. 9th Street, Columbia 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

“These clinics are part of LG Health’s ongoing efforts to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who might be experiencing barriers to accessing the vaccine,” said Alice Yoder, LG Health Executive Director, Community Health. “We are grateful to our community partners for working with us to offer the vaccine at convenient locations throughout Lancaster County.”