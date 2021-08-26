Lancaster General hosting COVID vaccine clinics throughout September

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is hosting a month-long series of free COVID-19 vaccine clinics starting Saturday, August 28.
They say anyone over 12 can receive the Pfizer vaccine and anyone over 18 can get the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson shot. Here’s a schedule with which shot will be distributed and where:
|Date
|Time
|Vaccine Given
|Location
|Sat. 8/28
|9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Pfizer 1st dose
|St. Paul Lutheran Church, Millersville
|Mon. 8/30
|4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|Pfizer 1st dose
|Quarryville Library Center, Quarryville
|Sat. 9/4
|8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
|J&J
|Hospice Auction: Solanco Fairgrounds, Quarryville
|Mon. 9/6
|8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
|J&J
|Hospice Auction: Solanco Fairgrounds, Quarryville
|Thurs. 9/9
|10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Pfizer 1st dose
|Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, Lancaster
|Sat. 9/11
|11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|J&J
|Recovery Day in Buchanan Park, Lancaster
|Sat. 9/18
|9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Pfizer 2nd dose
|St. Paul Lutheran Church, Millersville
|Mon. 9/20
|4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|Pfizer 2nd dose
|Quarryville Library Center, Quarryville
|Thurs. 9/30
|10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Pfizer 2nd dose
|Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, Lancaster