Lancaster General hosting COVID vaccine clinics throughout September

FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is hosting a month-long series of free COVID-19 vaccine clinics starting Saturday, August 28.

They say anyone over 12 can receive the Pfizer vaccine and anyone over 18 can get the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson shot. Here’s a schedule with which shot will be distributed and where:

DateTimeVaccine GivenLocation
Sat. 8/289 a.m. – 12 p.m.Pfizer 1st doseSt. Paul Lutheran Church, Millersville
Mon. 8/304 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.Pfizer 1st doseQuarryville Library Center, Quarryville
Sat. 9/48 a.m. – 10 a.m.J&JHospice Auction: Solanco Fairgrounds, Quarryville
Mon. 9/68 a.m. – 10 a.m.J&JHospice Auction: Solanco Fairgrounds, Quarryville
Thurs. 9/910 a.m. – 2 p.m.Pfizer 1st doseThaddeus Stevens College of Technology, Lancaster
Sat. 9/1111:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.J&JRecovery Day in Buchanan Park, Lancaster
Sat. 9/189 a.m. – 12 p.m.Pfizer 2nd doseSt. Paul Lutheran Church, Millersville
Mon. 9/204 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.Pfizer 2nd doseQuarryville Library Center, Quarryville
Thurs. 9/3010 a.m. – 2 p.m. Pfizer 2nd doseThaddeus Stevens College of Technology, Lancaster
