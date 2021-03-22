Lancaster mass vax site ramps up COVID injections, receives more doses

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster mass vaccination site located at the former BonTon at the Park City Mall is ramping up injections and getting more doses.

Lancaster officials say the center will get 14,000 Pfizer doses this week. By Wednesday, there will be 1,800 appointments a day.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

The mass vaccination clinic will also have more than 1,900 by the end of the week.

Lancaster County officials say the site can handle around 6,000 vaccinations a day.