Lancaster offering pop-up COVID vaccine clinic on Friday

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster is providing a pop-up clinic on Friday for individuals looking to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., all are welcome to attend the clinic hosted by Faith Tabernacle on South Ann Street.

Want the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine or looking to book a vaccine appointment? Visit abc27.com/vaccine.

The goal is to reach underserved communities and communities of color who may be hesitant to get the vaccine.

Organizers say this clinic will help put people at ease.

“If they have any apprehensions they can get that one-on-one with a healthcare professional that they’re not paying to see. So without that monetary exchange being involved, there’s an extra piece of care that patients feel and also the professionals feel as well,” said Larock Hudson, chair of the civic engagement committee for NAACP Lancaster.

Walk-ins will be accommodated, but appointments can be made by calling 717-405-3115.