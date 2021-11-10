Lancaster school’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5-11 sees long lines, lots of interest

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Carissa Massey is a Lancaster parent and her daughter Hazel was among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine today.

“It was overwhelming, maybe some fear for Hazel, definitely some excitement,” Massey said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

It’s a moment she’s been waiting for since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s been almost two years worrying about protecting our children and just really grateful to have this opportunity to make sure they’re safe. and our community is safe too,” Massey said.

But, she’s not alone. Parents lined up outside Fulton Elementary in Lancaster, in hopes of securing a shot for their kids.

“She’s our last one to get vaccinated and it’s weight off my heart,” Lisa Merrel, a Lancaster parent, said.

The arms may be small, but the demand is big.

“There’s been a lot of demand, which makes me really happy. I was working when it was announced and so by the time I got to schedule one, we were pretty far out,” Merrell said.

It’s something Dr. Jennifer Brubaker from Union Community Care says is a good sign

“It will help us decrease the overall burden of covid, it will help children safe while they’re in school and its an important step to ending the covid pandemic, “ Dr. Jennifer Brubaker, a pediatrician at Union Community Care, said.

For kids like Rowan Bishop, this was an exciting moment. The best part comes after.

“I’m going to get pizza tonight with my best friend,” Rowan Bishop, a student in the School District of Lancaster, said.