Lancaster townhalls address COVID vaccine and local businesses

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — Last March, UGI was one of those companies that told employees they could work from home.

A spokesman for the utility company, which is based in Northeast Lancaster County, said that meant about half of their workforce set up offices at home.

“We had to change the way we worked, but we still needed to provide the services that have always been expected,” Swope told abc27 News.

Businesses all over have had to adjust as employees work from home, but now that a COVID-19 vaccine is rolling out workplaces will have to adjust again.

“No different than any other sector, or any other person, or any other aspect of our community businesses are extremely excited, if not anxious, to get much of their workforce vaccinated as possible and be able to get back some semblance of normal within the workplace,” Tom Baldridge, President and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber, said.

The Lancaster Chamber is holding townhalls centered around what the vaccine means for businesses.

“The faster and the more broad-based we can get these vaccines distributed and the shots are given, the better off we’ll all be getting back to business,” Baldrige said.

Baldridge told abc27 News that businesses benefit from the vaccine and more vaccine information. He said that’s why he’s trying to talk to business owners about the shots.

“Business has a vested interest in making sure Lancaster County reaches herd immunity and our hope with the right information they can promote that fact with their workforce,” Baldridge said.