Lebanon County opens mass vaccination center

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — “Vaccination Frustration” ends for thousands this week. The Midstate is getting two more vaccination locations.

One of them is a former K-Mart, turned into a vaccine clinic in North Cornwall Township.

600 doses of Moderna were given by CNS Occupational Medicine, with the space and logistics provided by Lebanon County.

“The county is not scheduling vaccine appointments at all. We are linking people with the provider and providing a central location for it,” said Jamie Wolgemuth, Lebanon County chief clerk and public information officer.

Registration opened Monday night and spots were gone within 18 hours.

Phyllis Lindquist had help from her daughter.

“We’re grateful, so happy, relieved,” Lindquist said.

And Romeo Canonigo lucked out because of a cancellation. He’s a lung cancer survivor living in Harrisburg who’s been looking for weeks.

“I only have one lung on my right-hand side and I am very vulnerable and diabetic sometimes so today is my lucky day I’ll be able to live with this,” Canonigo said.

There’s room for six providers inside. Right now it’s set up for CNS on one side of the curtain and WellSpan Health on the other.

“I believe we can handle several thousand a day in here if need be and the facility is certainly big enough. Parking is sufficient enough,” Wolgemuth said.

Of course that all depends on supply, but the county and providers its partnered with are prepared.

“There are a lot of people out there who want the vaccine, who (are) having difficulty a way to get signed up and so we’re trying to facilitate as much of that as we can,” Wolgemuth said.

CNS Occupational Medicine will be administering 1,200 doses on Thursday and another 1,200 Friday. They’re expecting a shipment of 3,000 doses next week as well.

WellSpan Health is expected to be giving out doses at the end of the month.

