Lebanon County to open mass vaccination clinic on Wednesday

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, the Lebanon County mass vaccination clinic will open for eligible individuals to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, according to County Commissioner Jo Ellen Litz.

The clinic, located at 1745 Quentin Road, Lebanon, will be open Wednesday through Friday this week and again next week.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

The county has 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to administer to members in group 1A of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan.

Eligible individuals must book an appointment to receive a vaccine dose at the Lebanon County mass vaccination clinic.

According to Commissioner Litz, all current appointments have been filled, but anyone interested in booking an appointment at the clinic in the future can visit the clinic’s site here.