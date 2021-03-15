Lebanon VA Med. Center announces COVID-19 vax availability for all VA-enrolled veterans

Eugene W. Bullett is the first Lebanon VA Medical Center patient to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, at Lebanon VA Medical Center, Dec. 21. Bullett is a resident of the facility’s VA Nursing Home, also known as a Community Living Center. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Courtesy Video)

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, the Lebanon VA Medical Center announced all veterans in south-central Pennsylvania who are enrolled in VA health care may receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The VA Med Center is currently getting in contact with all VA-enrolled veterans in the Midstate, regardless of age or previous medical conditions, by text using their VEText system.

According to the Lebanon VA, veterans who have provided their mobile phone numbers are currently in the VA database. With the use of the VEText system, veterans are able to find the next available appointment in their area.

Eligible veterans may also call the Lebanon VA COVID vaccine scheduling line at 717-228-5965 to make an appointment.

“Lebanon VAMC has made sufficient progress in providing the vaccine to our CDC high-risk categories since beginning vaccinations in December, that we can now schedule eligible Veterans for it, regardless of their medical conditions or age,” said Dr. Stuart Roop, the medical center’s chief of staff.

Along with 170 medical centers in the nation, the Lebanon VA Medical Center continues to provide medical care for American veterans, serving the Midstate counties.

