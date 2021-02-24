Lebanon VA praised for COVID-19 vaccination process

Eugene W. Bullett is the first Lebanon VA Medical Center patient to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, at Lebanon VA Medical Center, Dec. 21. Bullett is a resident of the facility’s VA Nursing Home, also known as a Community Living Center. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Courtesy Video)

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Many local veterans are praising the COVID vaccination process at the Lebanon VA.

A thumbs up and a sign of hope as shots go into the arms of veterans.

Peter Bedrosian received his second dose on Wednesday.

He said he hopes by getting vaccinated he’ll soon be able to see his wife more.

“It’s more difficult to visit my wife. She’s in a village and I can only visit through some double doors in the vestibule and I go in once a week,” Bedrosian said.

Veterans come to the VA vaccine clinic by appointment only. Once they get the shot, they can schedule their second appointment for the future.

Vaccinations for phase 1A started at the end of December. The VA is currently in phase 1C and is hoping it will be able to expand to the VA community care clinic once shipment sizes increase.

If local veterans 65 years and older are enrolled at the Lebanon VA but have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, they are encouraged to call the VA Center to schedule an appointment at 717-228-5965.