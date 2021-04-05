Lebanon VAMC expands COVID vaccine eligibility to all vets, spouses, caretakers

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, the Lebanon VA Medical Center announced expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all veterans, their spouses and caretakers.

The Lebanon VA says it will vaccinate anyone who has served in the U.S. military, as well as their spouses, regardless of their circumstances.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

Specifically, the healthcare facility says veterans are eligible regardless of their enrollment status, activation or discharge. Additionally, same-sex and common-law marriage spouses are included in the vaccination effort.

Widows and widowers of veterans are now eligible, as well as friends or relatives who provide essential care to veterans, to receive a COVID-19 vaccine dose through the Lebanon VA Medical Center.

“I am proud of our team here at the medical center and our community clinics and their ability to safely provide one of the authorized vaccines for this expanded group of veterans, spouses or caregivers of veterans,” said Robert W. Callahan, Jr. the director and CEO of the Lebanon VAMC and its five community clinics.

All individuals interested in receiving a vaccination must make an appointment at the Lebanon VAMC.

To make an appointment, call the facility at 717-228-5965 or 717-272-6621 (ext. 5965).

According to the VA medical center, once individuals are scheduled, a VA enrollment specialist will contact them to complete pre-registration.

For more information on expanded vaccine eligibility, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has released a statement regarding the Saving Lives Act.