List: Places for kids aged 5-11 to get the COVID-19 vaccine

(WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration said Wednesday the state is now ready to give Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5-11 after being given the green light Tuesday by the CDC.

“This will provide comfort for parents, teachers, pediatricians and community members across the commonwealth – knowing that we have a safe and effective way to protect more of our children from COVID-19-related illness,” Gov. Wolf said.

Pa. vaccine providers, including pediatricians, grocery stores, family doctors, pharmacies and large retailers are now able to schedule appointments and administer shots as soon as possible, according to CDC guidance.

“The pediatric vaccine is safe, and it is highly effective at protecting children against COVID-19-related illness, hospitalization, and death,” Pennsylvania’s Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “Vaccinating children against COVID-19 is the best way to keep families and communities healthy and schools safe.”

Here’s a list of pharmacies, medical providers and grocery stores now ready to give the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to kids between 5-11 years old in Pa. and the Midstate. Note, all children must be accompanied by an adult:

Provider/Retailer Instructions CVS Pharmacy 44 Pa. locations now accepting appointments; administering starting 11/7 Penn Medicine Lancaster

General Health Starting first doses at Suburban Pavilion on Saturdays during Nov.

Also available at practices (appointments required) Walgreens Starting 11/6; can schedule appointments online

or by calling 1-800-Walgreens Penn State Health Can schedule appointments online Note: Subject to change

Those who wish to have their child get the vaccine through their doctor or primary care provider should consult with them directly.