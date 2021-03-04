Local Diocese says Catholics should receive Pfizer, Moderna vaccine if given an option

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Diocese says it supports a statement from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“When a Catholic has no option as to which vaccine they receive, all of the available COVID-19 vaccines are morally permissible,” the national diocese said.

But they say, if a Catholic does have an option, the Pfizer and Moderna are preferred.

When abc27 News inquired about education workers who may have an objection to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Governor Wolf’s office said, “they are welcome to see the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine offered by providers.”