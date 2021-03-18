Local doctor discusses how to combat COVID vaccine hesitancy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The race to get Americans vaccinated continues. More than 100 million people have now gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, but there’s still a large group of people who are hesitant about those shots.

According to a Pew Research poll, 69% of people surveyed said they “definitely” or “probably would get the vaccine,” or that they already have. However, 15% of people said they “probably would not” get it and another 15% said they “definitely would not” get the shot.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

Jan McCreary is one of the people who is hesitant to get vaccinated. For her, the concern is her own health history.

She has had severe allergy issues and doesn’t want to risk any side effects.

“I’m in controversy with myself,” McCreary said. “They say there’s always a chance and that to me is a conundrum because I’ve had instances where they’ll say there is a 1% chance of this happening and I’m the 1% it happened.”

But seeing her adult kids get their shots may help her decide.

“Their coming out on the other side OK maybe the push for me to say ‘ya know Jan don’t be selfish don’t be stupid. Your kids are brave enough, they’re fine. Do it,'” McCreary said.

Dr. Cybele Pacheco with Geisinger says those in the healthcare field are working hard to convince people to get the vaccine.

“There is that worry so we want to get out in front of that real quick and make sure people know we think it’s safe,” Pacheco said. “I think it’s safe. I got the vaccine. I encouraged my mom who is 74-years-old to get the vaccine.”

People seeing others get their shots is part of the solution.

“It’s all hands on deck. So I think everyone that can get it to get it, I think we tell people that we’re getting it. I think we educate when we can,” Pacheco said.

For Ruby Miller, there is no convincing.

“I have made up my mind. I’m not getting the vaccine,” Miller said. “I believe that it should be a personal choice. My body my choice.”

She says it’s partly because of her personal beliefs and partly because she doesn’t trust it.

“Just a little concerning it’s been pushed out the way it has been and there’s been not too many studies on it as far as safety and prevention.”

Dr. Pacheco says that’s a concern she hears a lot.

“We’ve been studying this, a vaccine like this, to combat this virus probably since we saw SARS many years ago,” Pacheco said.

Not only does she think the vaccine is a safe move, she thinks it’s a smart one too.

“I think it’s really important. We’ve all missed each other. Families and friends and life so I think this is the way,” Pacheco said.

If you want to learn more about the vaccine Dr. Pacheco suggests talking to your local doctor or researching on a trusted website like Geisinger, The Pa. Dept. of Health, or the CDC.