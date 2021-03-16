Local doctor says COVID vaccine study of kids is an important step in stopping spread

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Moderna announced on Tuesday that it is launching a study to test the COVID vaccine on a group of kids ranging from 6 months to 12 years old.

Dr. Patrick Gavigan is a pediatric infectious diseases physician with Penn State Children’s Hospital.

He says trying to get the vaccine to as many people as possible as quickly as possible is important, especially as we battle COVID variants.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

“We really need to vaccinate everyone. And we’re not going to be able to stop or really fully reduce transmission until we vaccinate kids,” Gavigan said. “The sooner we can get more people vaccinated, the sooner we can really drive down infection rates, the lower the risk of additional variants coming out.”

The study just started, but if the vaccine is approved for kids there will be some work to do to convince parents to let them get it.

“We as a medical community have to do a good job promoting it, assuming the data comes out that it’s safe, which at this point I don’t think there’s any reason to think that it won’t be. But I think being straightforward with the data about safety,” Gavigan said.

For now, Dr. Gavigan says this is a step we should all be happy about.

“I would be optimistic, I would be hopeful, I would be excited that we’re going forward with these processes that are going to get us back to a pre-COVID era,” Gavigan said. “Because really vaccination and vaccination of the entire population is what’s going to get us back there.”

There is no exact timeline for when the results of this study will be available.