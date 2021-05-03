Local doctors, organizations continue to encourage hesitant people to get vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Blake Lynch is the Director of Community Relations for the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. The department’s community policing effort has partnered with healthcare organizations and community centers to help get people vaccinated.

“Our focus since the pandemic began, was to do our part, to help our community,” said Lynch “We continue to provide food every week, and we continue to work with our partners to help people get their vaccinations.”

Pennsylvania is seeing a decline in the number of people getting shots. More than 100,000 shots were given daily and now that number is below 90,000.

Dr. John Goldman is an infectious disease expert at UPMC. He knows there is hesitancy, but he wants people to understand, the vaccine offers the best form of protection.

“We need to continue outreach efforts to get people to change their minds,” said Goldman, “We know through education, others will come around and we know some people we won’t be able to reach.”

Goldman says the vaccination helps protect people from getting sick or having to go to the hospital, and it helps protect the spread of the virus.