Local religious leaders ensure Lancaster’s vulnerable communities have access to COVID-19 vaccine

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — As pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Lancaster, Roland Forbes knows members of his congregation are having issues accessing the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There are a number of issues they are dealing with,” Forbes told abc27 News. “The meeting I just came out of, one of the concerns was internet access to sign up.”

Vaccine accessibility has been a major issue for seniors and people of color.

Pastors of predominantly black churches in Lancaster are leading the way to make vulnerable communities are getting their shots.

“People trust their churches in their neighborhood and they trust their pastors,” Forbes said.

The movement among religious leaders is the latest effort to make sure the COVID-19 vaccine is accessible to vulnerable communities.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information

It’s happening as a mass vaccination center is being setup at the Park City Center in Lancaster.

On Monday, officials with Red Rose Transit said they will offer free rides for anyone who needs a ride to the site.

Officials working on the center said accessibility has been front and center with all of their decisions.

Alice Yoder, Executive Director of Community Health with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said they will have translators at the mass vaccination site. She also said once you can register for a vaccine appointment on www.vaccinatelancaster.org, there will also be a phone number you can call to schedule an appointment.