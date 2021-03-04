Midstate counties prepare for mass vaccination sites

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Most Midstate counties are finalizing plans to open mass vaccination sites but there are still supply issues.

Cumberland County has partnered with three pharmacies to making getting a shot a lot easier at the former K-Mart, now U-Haul center in South Middleton Township.

Quality Care, Holly and Big Spring pharmacies are pooling resources.

“Some weeks we’ll get 7,000 doses across all of our stores. Other weeks we may not get any first doses,” said Michael Lehr, director of pharmacy.

After Cumberland County signed a temporary-use agreement for the space on Wednesday, the pharmacies will start this Saturday when a little fewer than 2,000 second doses will be given to patients already registered.

“We’re hoping for at least three days a week starting out and we can either back off from that or try to go every day,” Lehr said. “It just depends on how many vaccines we have and the number of volunteers we have.”

Residents can schedule an appointment for that site by clicking here.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to receive more shipments and when we do, more appointments will become available, but it probably won’t be for 7 to 14 days from today,” Lehr said.

WellSpan Health is the primary provider for vaccination sites in Adams, York and Lebanon counties.

For all of them, the message is the same.

“Until vaccine supply is there to support the operation, we’re not going to open the doors,” said Bob Dowd, director of the Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services. “And then when we do open the doors, it’s going to be limited hours at first. The ultimate goal is to run the site for 14 hours a day, six days a week.”

Lancaster County’s mass vaccination site at Park City Center is expected to have a soft launch on Wednesday.

Juniata and Franklin County are both finalizing plans, but won’t say when or where.

Mifflin County has no plans. Commissioner Kevin Kodish said Geisinger Lewistown Hospital is taking care of its population.

Perry County has a site selected, and finding a site isn’t the problem. Getting healthcare providers to set up shop.

Across all of these sites, people can’t just show up. Pennsylvanians must make appointments online.