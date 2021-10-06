Midstate health professor says it is safe to get COVID and flu shots at the same time

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We’re in the early stages of flu season and health experts say it’s time to get your shot… or shots.

Dr. Nancy Mimm is a Professor of Population Health at Harrisburg University. She says it’s important to get the flu shot now, and if you haven’t gotten a COVID vaccine yet, Dr. Mimm says it is safe to get them both at the same time because the vaccines don’t interact with each other.

“Please listen to your healthcare professionals that have stood beside you for their entire, long, careers. Get your vaccinations so you can be healthy and keep your community healthy,” Dr. Mimm said.

Dr. Mimm also says it’s common practice to get more than one vaccination at the same time.