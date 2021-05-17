Midstate nurse vaxxing her own kids “not going to put something in them that I don’t feel 100 percent confident in”

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a few parents are happy to be able to vaccinate their 12-to-15-year-old kids. And more than a few nurses are happy to be able to give those shots.

But Mandy Martin — giving 15-year-old Christopher Martin and 13-year-old Joshua Martin their first Pfizer doses Monday — is both kids of people in one.

How’d she do? “Fine,” said Joshua.

“Smart answer!” Mandy joked.

Mandy is a nurse and clinical director at UPMC Carlisle — and isn’t afraid to admit she felt “a lot more pressure” administering doses to her own kids than she does to other people. But she also said the opportunity was extra-special — and extra-necessary.

“Working in healthcare, one of the biggest fears is bringing it home,” she said. “You know, when you work with ill people and with illness, the last thing you want to do is bring it home to your loved ones.”

“And now that fear is a little less,” agreed her husband and the boys’ father, Justin Martin, who also works in healthcare, in his case as a paramedic, accompanying his family at the hospital. “And once we get the second vaccine in them, it’ll be amazing.”

What will “amazing” look like? Well, it’ll start with what used to be ordinary.

“I think we’re going to start heading back to normal,” said Christopher Martin, looking forward to a less eventful 10th-grade year this fall than his ninth-grade year has been. “I think that’s the school’s plan. And that’ll make it definitely a lot easier.”

UPMC Carlisle administers the Pfizer vaccine, which matters because 12-to-17-year-old children can only get the Pfizer vaccine for now. To make an appointment there or at another UPMC site, click here or call 1-844-876-2822. To search other providers or for other vaccination information, click here.