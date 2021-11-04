Midstate pediatricians urge parents to arrange appointments to get kids COVID vaccine

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania health leaders are urging parents to get their kids vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for kids between 5 and 11 just this week and on Wednesday shots started going out.

Now local pediatricians are encouraging families to make an appointment to get their kids vaccinated.

“The vaccine will provide all of us a chance to safely keep our kids in school, re-establish playdates, sporting events, art shows and other activities that may have been placed on hold during the pandemic,” Dr. Kate Tigue of the Pa. Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics said.

The Department of Health says vaccine shipments from the federal government are ramping up and they have plenty of supply for kids.