Midstate spot using personal and individualized approach for vaccine outreach

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Sadler Health Center in Carlisle is taking an individualized approach to their vaccine outreach efforts.

From mass vaccination sites to smaller clinics, the push to get people vaccinated has shifted.

As demand has fallen Sadler is trying to target their message in a personal way.

Jillian Bazink is a practice manager at the health center. She says recently Sadler Health Center has started calling individual patients who aren’t vaccinated yet in hopes of helping them set up an appointment.

“We can’t keep waiting for the patients. If we want this to work we need to do that reach out and let them know that we are here for them, we do care about them and we want to do what’s best for them and their health,” Bazink said.

Community health RN Emily Fawver is one of the people making those calls.

“We just go in by educating them, like what are your questions?” Fawver said.

A huge part of the push has been answering questions and busting common vaccine myths.

“Making them feel ok with getting the vaccine and letting them know that they’re making a difference by getting it,” Fawver said.

They’ve been leaning on the trust and personal relationships they’ve built with the community.

“They know us. They know the girls at the front desk. They know their provider. So they know we’re giving them the good information and we wouldn’t be promoting this if it was something that they couldn’t believe in,” Bazink said.

They say with some patients it’s working.

“It’s really exciting, and it’s a sigh of relief too,” Fawver said. “Like ok we’re one step in the right direction at this point. It really just takes all of us together to get it to work.”

It’s a slow process, but they say it’s worth it. Because they know it may take a little one on one to win people over.

“It does get frustrating at times. It is exhausting. But we know what we need to do,” Bazink said. “It is best for the community so we’re going to get it done.”

Sadler Health Center says it will give the vaccine to anyone, patient or not.

You don’t need an appointment, you can just walk in. You also don’t need insurance as the vaccine is entirely free.

You can find more information about getting vaccinated at Sadler Health Center here.