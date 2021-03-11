Midstate teachers begin to get their vaccines Wednesday

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Teachers who work within the Capital Area Intermediate Unit are beginning to get vaccinated Wednesday.

They join the thousands of other teachers across the state getting the Johnson & Johnson shot this week.

The Pennsylvania National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare are teaming up to administer the shots in Cumberland County.

Wednesday’s event is for eligible school employees and contractors for the public and non-public local education agencies served by the unit. That includes in-classroom support staff, bus drivers and transporters.

Intermediate units are reaching out to schools and districts to schedule appointments and clinics that will operate daily, including on weekends.

Those who work with students Pre-K through elementary school, English learners and students with disabilities are a priority for the vaccine supply the state currently has.

Health officials couldn’t give a definite timeline on when those who work with older students will be vaccinated, but say there will be another shipment of Johnson & Johnson supply by the end of the month.

Child care workers are also now prioritized for the vaccine. They’re told to schedule appointments from retail pharmacy partners, like Rite Aid and Walmart.

Governor Tom Wolf is hoping to get teachers back into classrooms by the end of March, but that’s a recommendation, not an order.