Midstate teachers fight for their chance to get vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some schools, like Harrisburg, haven’t been open for in-person instruction since last March. Most other schools have been a blend of in-class and online, but all have wrestled with their choice.

The statewide teachers union wants Gov. Wolf to decide to push school employees to the head of the class when it comes to getting vaccinated.

“We believe prioritizing school staff for the vaccine is really the best and most efficient way to ensure everyone can return safely to their school and be back in person now and be back for the new school year,” said Chris Lilienthal, a Pennsylvania State Education Association spokesperson.

The state urged all elementary schools to open by late January. The CDC recently made the same recommendation based on Data that Harrisburg School District Superintendent Chris Celmer says was done in rural Wisconsin.

“To say because 17 rural schools produced x results that it’s safe for everyone to go back is shortsighted to be honest with you,” Celmer said.

Celmer is planning to get some kids back in some schools by spring and vaccinating teachers and staff would give those plans a shot in the arm.

Late Friday afternoon the CDC recommended that communities give teachers high priority in vaccine distribution.