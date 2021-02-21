Mobile clinic at Lancaster church brings equity to vaccination efforts

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Equity continues to be a problem in the distribution of the COVID vaccine, that’s why more than 100 people got their shots inside a church in Lancaster.

Besides some vaccine hesitancy, one of the biggest issues, especially in the black community, is access to the vaccine. That’s why Lancaster EMS set up a mobile vaccination clinic Sunday at Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ.

It’s a different kind of fellowship on a Sunday afternoon at church with 120 people filling the pews to get vaccinated.

“Know this is just the first step, but it’s such a relief to finally get the first vaccination,” said 78-year-old Minnie Vinson.

Lancaster EMS is limited in its supply, but Executive Director Bob May says this clinic was a no-brainer.

“It’s important for us to take that supply that we have and administer it equitably,” May said.

Pastor Gerald Simmons says people of color have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

“We’re very glad to be able to kind of balance the scales a bit by offering this important vaccination right in someone’s backyard,” Simmons said.

It’s about protecting the most vulnerable and giving people in the neighborhood hope.

“I’m happy to get it, and again I recommend anybody to come out and get vaccinated. It’s safe and it’s really okay,” said Latonya Wesley.

Lancaster EMS will be back on March 21 to give everyone their second dose of the vaccine. They hope to do more of these mobile vaccination clinics in the future.