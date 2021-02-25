More work to be done for long term care facilities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration announced that more than 600 skilled nursing facilities have received second COVID-19 doses but the Pa. Health Care Association says it doesn’t think the state is on track and there’s much more that needs to be done.

The federal pharmacy partnership between Walgreens and CVS still needs to conduct three vaccine clinics for personal care homes and assisted living communities, PHCA says that’s about 1,200 throughout the state.

PHCA is calling on the state to lay out a clear plan for how it plans to vaccinate incoming residents and new employees even after the federal partnership ends.

The association says it’s still getting calls from facilities about concerns over vaccines.

“We need to have a standardized plan and we need to ensure whoever can vaccinate long-term care moving forward, whether that’s hospitals or local pharmacy partners that they’ll have enough vaccine to do that,” said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of PHCA.

Now that the Wolf Administration says it reached a major milestone, many want to know when visitation restrictions will ease up.