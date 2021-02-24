Not mass vaccinations per se, but hundreds are vaccinated at York Co. site

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In a step closer to “mass vaccination” sites, generally defined as those capable of administering thousands of doses per day, hundreds of people got their first COVID-19 shots today in East York.

The location? Church of the Open Door on East Market Street. But the operation itself? Walmart ran it. Those lucky enough to get shots gave the site good reviews.

“It was very, very nice. Very smooth,” 93-year-old Violet Bechtel said. “The people were very, very friendly.”

Loretta and Charles Allen, who drove from Camp Hill, agreed. “It went great,” said Loretta Allen, who had gotten her appointment through the Area Agency on Aging. “I mean, they were very organized.”

About 400 people per day (according to someone who was vaccinated on Wednesday, citing information she had been given inside, where news organizations weren’t allowed) are receiving their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during the three-day operation at the church.

Ken and Maureen Seaman couldn’t talk about the experience inside, because they didn’t make it that far. They had been frustrated by endless holds and countless busy signals at every helpline they had called.

So “we just came down here in person to talk to a human being,” Ken Seaman said. “And they said no, well we can’t talk to you, but you just have to keep calling.”

They were doing that even as they spoke with abc27. Maureen Seaman held up her phone. Sure enough, a voice on the other end said: “A representative will be with you as soon as one is available,” followed by an immediate busy signal. “And then it goes busy,” Maureen Seaman sighed. “That’s it.”

Demand for vaccine doses continues to exceed the supply of doses