Pa. accelerates vaccine, schedule some seniors still searching for appointments

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a new plan to get everyone vaccinated, but as they make new groups of people eligible some seniors are getting left behind.

On Wednesday they announced a schedule for eligibility for all phases. However, there are still thousands of seniors in Phase 1A who haven’t been able to get their shots.

Two of those seniors are Sharon Heller and her husband, who live in Perry County.

“Everytime I check, there’s nothing available,” Heller said.

Pennsylvania Aging Secretary Robert Torres says the situation has improved since a health department order last week. That’s when they told vaccine providers to start working with local area agencies on aging to find appointments for seniors.

“Based on numbers, because we’ve made a lot of progress over the past week, seniors who have been fully vaccinated increased by 17% and those that got their initial shots, again just in the last couple of days increased by 38%,” Torres said.

Mary Roselle runs the Luzerne and Wyoming Counties Area Agency on Aging and has been part of the new effort.

“Originally they were calling us crying that they couldn’t get a vaccine and now they’re calling us just thanking us and saying please thank everyone that’s able to help us,” Roselle said. “They’re truly grateful for what has been done.”

Not every senior has had that experience, though.

“I’ve sort of given up at this point,” Heller said.

She and her husband are specifically looking for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which has made things tougher. But she says they aren’t giving up.

“We’re just holding steady and wait and see what we can do,” Heller said.

They’re determined to get their shots, because they know how important it is.

“It breaks my heart to know people, and I know friends that have had their husbands die from this. So I really don’t want anyone else dying from it,” Heller said.

As more supplies roll in, she’s confident their turn will come.

“It’s going to be a big rush for everyone to get it but they seem to really be ramping up the vaccines and doing the mass vaccines and I think that’s a good thing,” Heller said. “They’re really getting into it.”

The aging secretary says any senior that is having trouble getting an appointment should contact their local aging department for help.