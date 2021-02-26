Pa. Corrections Secretary confirms COVID outbreak at Camp Hill, offers money to receive vaccine

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pa. Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Camp Hill state prison in Cumberland County. During an abc27 This Week in Pennsylvania interview, Wetzel confirmed 208 COVID-positive cases at the prison.

After mass testing inmates at the facility, Wetzel expects the number of cases to increase in the next few days as more tests come back.

“As you know, Camp Hill is our reception facility, so new people coming off the street, we get a lot more COVID,” Wetzel said. “We test everybody.”

Secretary Wetzel also confirmed Camp Hill inmates are being offered a $25 incentive to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The monetary incentive, which comes from a commisary fund, is not currently being offered to staff.

Wetzel says the state corrections department is working on offering this opportunity to employees at the state prison, as well.

