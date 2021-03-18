Pa. Department of Health moving toward May 1 goal of all adults registered for COVID vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state is six weeks away from President Biden’s goal of getting all adults registered for a vaccine.

“I want to be clear, we are working towards opening eligibility for everyone on May 1,” said Alison Beam, Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

That means those who want the shot will have a spot in line, but it does not mean you receive a vaccine right away.

“It will take time to get shots in the arms of everyone who wants the vaccine,” Beam said.

As for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state has a two-fold strategy for where it will be deployed. The state expects to receive a much higher allotment at the end of the month.

“First with some of the frontline workers, the law enforcement officer, firefighters, those in the agricultural industry and those that are grocery store workers, but then also those regional mass vaccination sites which would be open to the 1a population,” Beam said.

More changes include narrowing the vaccine provider network to those who can quickly administer large amounts of first doses within a week. Mobile vaccination sites will also be used to vaccinate hard-to-reach populations. The state’s provider map will be updated to a Google Maps platform with features to show which providers have available appointments, doses, and when vaccines have been scheduled.

“What we want to have is the scheduling system and the infrastructure so that folks can be in line, know that they can actually have that appointment scheduled, and then have the peace of mind that they know their appointment is coming,” Beam said.