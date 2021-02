HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Health Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Lindsey Mauldin is hosting a virtual media briefing to provide a COVID-19 vaccine update in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania has seen a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, and the vaccination process is slowly rolling out to more individuals.

The briefing is set to begin at 11:30 AM, and the live stream will be available above.