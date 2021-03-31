LIVE NOW: Pa. Department of Health giving update on COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Alison Beam, Pa. Department of Health Acting Secretary, and members of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force are holding a press conference today to give an update on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pennsylvania has seen a recent increase in COVID-19 positive cases, which is concerning to some as some mitigations are set to be lifted on Sunday, April 4.

As of Tuesday, March 30, more than 5 million total vaccination doses have been administered in the state. Pennsylvania is currently ranked 12th in the country in terms of population who has received at least one dose.

