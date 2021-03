HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam and Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter will host a press conference Thursday to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts in the state.

As of Wednesday, March 17, there have been over 3.8 million Pennsylvanian’s vaccinated. 1.3 million of those have been fully vaccinated.

The press conference is set to begin at 11:30 AM and the video will be available above.