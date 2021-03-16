Pa. Dept. of Health expects vaccine distribution to accelerate in coming weeks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The end of March will be a major turning point for the state’s vaccine rollout. The Department of Health says Phase 1B and Phase 1C will not begin vaccinations until Phase 1A is complete.

Alison Beam, Acting Secretary of Health signed an updated order, making March 31 the date by which all vaccine providers should have vaccine appointments scheduled for Pennsylvanians in Phase 1a. Another March deadline will be getting teachers vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Department of Health expects enough doses to vaccinate the second round of teachers.

“What we do know is that they’re increasing slightly week after week and so, by the end of the month, we anticipate a significant boost in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said Lindsey Mauldin, Senior COVID-19 Advisor for the Department of Health.

The department says it expects phases 1B and 1C to move faster than 1A, but that depends on what is coming in from the federal government and pharmacy partnerships.

The state is also working with partners across the state to reach vulnerable communities.

“Working with the different data based on the social risk factors and the health outcomes, we’re able to work with our partners to establish the regional vaccine sites,” said Brian Lentes, Director of Office of Operation Excellence.

A health equity page was launched this week and is available for people to gather resources, learn more about the vaccination plan and facts about the vaccine. The state also plans to add minority, underserved community, and faith-based leaders as speakers at future press conferences.

‘It is important to showcase the diversity of Pennsylvanians on a statewide platform to further connect with these community members,” said Davis Saunders, Director of Office of Health Equity.

For more information about the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan or how the state is achieving health equity in Pa., visit the Department of Health’s Health Equity page.