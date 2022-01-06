Pa. Dept. of Health recommends Pfizer booster for ages 12+

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following approval by the federal government, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is recommending that children ages 12 and older receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose five months after completing the initial two-dose series.

“It is great news to see booster eligibility expanded and we know providers are ready to offer more protection for Pennsylvanians,” Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “The Department of Health urges all eligible Pennsylvanians who have yet to get vaccinated to do so immediately and for those people who are eligible to receive a booster shot to get that added level of protection as soon as possible.”

While individuals ages 18 and older may receive any vaccine regardless of which brand of vaccine was received for primary vaccinations, those between the ages of five and 17 must receive the Pfizer vaccine.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider in the Midstate, click here.