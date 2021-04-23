Pa. DOH to resume J&J COVID vaccine effort, following CDC recommendation

FILE – In this March 3, 2021, file photo, U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers, of Waxhaw, N.C., holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in North Miami, Fla. With the U.S. pause of the vaccine, authorities are weighing whether to resume the shots the way European regulators decided to — with warnings of a “very rare” risk. New guidance is expected late Friday, April 23, after a government advisory panel deliberates a link between the shot and a handful of vaccine recipients who developed highly unusual blood clots. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday evening, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause has been lifted, allowing all COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Commonwealth to begin administering the vaccine again.

The Food and Drug Administration, along with the CDC, reviewed the six reported incidents of blood clot development in women who received the single-dose vaccine within two weeks of becoming immunized.

As a result, the CDC recommended putting the Janssen Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hold for about 10 days. On Friday afternoon, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices held an emergency meeting and updated their guidance on vaccine distribution.

The agency reported the J&J vaccine is not only safe, but also effective for individuals, and the six blood clot cases were “extremely rare.”

“After a thorough review, federal experts have determined that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe for all individuals,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “We continue to urge individuals to get vaccinated as soon as possible with any of the three vaccines available to them. Getting vaccinated is essential as we work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and also of serious and fatal complications due to the virus.”