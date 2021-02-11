Pa. Health Care Association calls for improved vaccine rollout

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pa. Health Care Association says the state allocated almost 20 percent of vaccines for long-term care facilities but it isn’t enough.

Some long-term care facilities are just receiving their first clinics this week and some have opted out of the federal pharmacy partnership program.

The Pa. Health Care Association has several solutions to the vaccine rollout which includes prioritizing even more vaccine allocation for long-term care, developing a plan after the federal pharmacy partnership ends, for when new residents or staff members arrive, and calling for mass vaccination clinics.

One other big issue is that providers need clear post vaccine guidance from the Department of Health and Department of Human Services to be sure they can open their doors to visitors.