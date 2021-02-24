Pa. Health Care Association: State DOH needs to lay out clear vaccination plan for long-term care facilities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday the Wolf Administration announced a major milestone when it comes to vaccinating people in long-term care facilities.

But the Pennsylvania Health Care Association says it doesn’t think the state is on track and there’s still more to do.

They say the state needs to lay out a clear plan for how the department plans to vaccinate long-term care residents and new hires after the federal pharmacy partnership ends.

PHCA says it’s still getting calls from facilities about concerns over vaccines.