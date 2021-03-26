Pa. Health Dept. order takes effect, making it easier for seniors to get vaccines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many seniors are still struggling to find a vaccine appointment for one reason or another.

A new order that went into effect Friday from the state Department of Health aims to help fix that problem.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

It says certain vaccine providers must work with local Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) to get vaccine appointments for all seniors who need them.

Without access to or knowledge of technology, many seniors are being left behind.

“What we are doing now is introducing another option to improve the vaccine administration by building on and improving the successful models that have already made a difference in many communities,” said Secretary Robert Torres with the Pa. Department of Aging.

In some areas, there’s been a struggle, so the goal of this order is to help make those connections happen and get vaccines into the arms that need them most.

“Things like being able to designate perhaps a certain block of appointments, maybe it’s the first few appointments every day or something that would be devoted to older adults,” said Rebecca May-Cole, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging.

“The AAAs, they’re the ones on the ground who really know their local areas and so they know sort of what their resources are and what the needs are so they can try to make those connections,” May-Cole said.

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam acknowledges a big gap in some places.

“Where there’s regions where a provider is saying I actually have appointments that aren’t yet filled, yet we’re simultaneously hearing that there’s still folks that are interested in the vaccine, we’re making sure that they work through the AAAs or MCOs or other entities.”

The order also requires providers to schedule those appointments as far into the future as needed.

That means no more messaging on websites telling you there aren’t any appointments available.

Under this order, if you’re in 1A, you cannot be refused a slot.

“While much work remains to be done, we are hopeful that promoting more effective partnerships at the local level means more older adults will get the help they need to obtain a vaccine appointment,” Torres said.

If you are a senior still looking for a vaccine, or you know someone who is, call your local Area Agency on Aging and get the ball rolling.