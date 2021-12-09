Pa. health leader urges vaccination as cases surge

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As cases surge in Pennsylvania, Acting Physician General is pushing more people to get vaccinated. She was at Gettysburg College on Thursday ahead of a vaccine clinic, to promote getting the shots.

Eight-year-old Sailor Stenger and her 11-year-old brother Sam Stenger were two of the people who got vaccinated there.

“I got my shot and in two weeks I can get my second shot,” Sailor Stenger said.

“It felt like really weird, it felt really wobbly,” Sam Stenger said. “I feel like I’m going to be safer than before.”

Dr. Johnson says every new vaccination is critical.

“We need every single person who can get vaccinated to get vaccinated to protect us all from the emerging variants and the continuing increase in case rates,” Johnson said.

Especially in the lead-up to holiday celebrations, she’s urging people to consider getting the shots.

“If you’re planning to get together with your family everyone who is eligible needs to be vaccinated.”

Student Mary Catherine Waddell got her booster shot at the clinic.

“I live with immunocompromised people. My mom has cancer and I want to do my part in making sure I keep her safe too,” Waddell said.

Mom Karli Stenger says she hesitated to get Sam and Sailor vaccinated at first.

“So we wanted to wait and we did for a little bit, but I think it’s important to protect other people in the community,” Stenger said.

Dr. Johnson admits the constant pandemic talk is exhausting, but with hospitals overrun, she says we can’t let our guard down now.