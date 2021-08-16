Pa. hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone

(WHTM) — According to a tweet by Governor Tom Wolf, more than 80% of Pennsylvania adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Get the latest news delivered to your inbox: sign up for our daily news, weather, and breaking news newsletters
This announcement comes after the White House announced that 50% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.
The vaccine milestone for Pennsylvania continues to show the progress the state is making with COVID-19 vaccinations. Last week, Pa. ranked fifth for vaccine distribution in the state.
This is a developing story. More updates on where Pa. stands in COVID-19 vaccinations are to come as more information is available.