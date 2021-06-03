Pa. Latino Affairs Commission highlights reliable COVID-19 vaccine facts for community

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Latino Affairs Commission highlighted the importance of ensuring Latinx communities receive reliable and trustworthy COVID-19 vaccines as a part of their Vax Facts panel series.

Second Lady Gisele Fetterman and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson led a discussion to provide relevant and accurate information about the vaccines and address the questions of concerned citizens.

“My family experienced the devastation of COVID firsthand with the tragic loss of my uncle and two aunts,” Fetterman said. “It makes sense to be hesitant about anything that’s new, but research has shown that getting vaccinated against COVID carries infinitely fewer risks than getting sick with COVID.”

Will Gonzalez, executive director of Ceiba joined the panelists for the vaccine-related safety discussion.

“We are not going to make progress unless we all get vaccinated,” said Gonzalez. “One of the most important things in life is good health. Let’s not be selfish, let’s help others get vaccinated. We cannot let lies and other obstacles get in the way of our community’s good health.”

According to Dr. Sarah Ramirez, the need to reach low-income communities with the COVID-19 vaccination is of the utmost importance.

“Evidence shows that non-white populations have died from COVID-19 at disproportionately higher rates than white populations in nearly every state,” Ramirez said. “Any barrier, any limitation, any misconception can mean life or death for someone and most often this occurs in our underserved communities. It is our responsibility to place boots on the ground and do the work that needs to be done to reach the most vulnerable.”

The panel will meet on Thursday, June 10 at 12 p.m. for their fourth discussion on COVID-19 vaccinations facts. For their fourth panel they will discuss concerns related to the LGBTQ+ community.