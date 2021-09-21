Pa. nurse busts vaccine myth by sharing her fertility story

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A local nurse is sharing her story to show that vaccines causing infertility is a myth.

That’s become a common rumor that the medical community is trying to debunk. Geisinger nurse Samantha Diebler says her own story is proof. She’s pregnant with a baby boy.

“Oh my gosh, we are just over the moon excited,” Deibler said.

It wasn’t easy getting there. She and her husband already have one daughter. But when they tried to have a second baby it was a struggle. They tried for years and suffered through multiple miscarriages. Then they tried IVF fertility treatments, which was complicated by pandemic closures.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“The whole pandemic just added another level of anxiety that I don’t think we really saw coming,” Deibler said.

When she was offered the vaccine she didn’t even hesitate to take it. Months later she got the news they’d been waiting for.

“If anything I got pregnant faster, so it worked out,” Deibler said.

She hopes hearing her story proves to others that the vaccine does not make you infertile.

“It can cause infertility, that was a rumor. Facts and science have debunked that like that’s obviously not true,” Deibler said.

Health leaders are adamant about that. Geisinger reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Jennifer Gell says the science backs it up.

“There is no evidence that it interferes with fertility with either women or men,” Gell said.

It may be even more important for already pregnant women to get vaccinated.

“Pregnancy places women at a higher risk for complications with Covid-19, higher morbidity, and therefore we are strongly recommending that pregnant women receive the vaccine,” Gell said.

Deibler wants other aspiring moms to know that it’s safe and smart to get their shots.

“You want to bring someone else into the world, bring them into a world that they’re safe in, and that’s a start,” Deibler said.