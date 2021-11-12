Pa. Physician General and pediatric professionals discuss COVID-19 vaccines for 5-11 year olds

(WHTM) — Pa. Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and pediatricians Dr. Trude Haecker and Dr. Swathi Gowtham will join Facebook Live to talk about and answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

This is a part of the Vax Facts series aimed to give relevant and accurate information to Pennsylvanians.

You can watch and participate in Facebook Live at this link. You can also submit questions to vaxfacts@pa.gov.